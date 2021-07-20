Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Crown stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.69. 73,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82. Crown has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

