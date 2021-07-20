Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82. Crown has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.