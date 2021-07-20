Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $224.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $207.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCI. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.54.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $202.03 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

