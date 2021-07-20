Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.28. 1,173,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

