Critical Survey: Stride (NYSE:LRN) versus Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 4.68% 8.98% 4.80% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stride and Hailiang Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

Stride has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stride and Hailiang Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.04 billion 1.34 $24.51 million $0.60 55.92 Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 5.10 $52.73 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stride.

Summary

Stride beats Hailiang Education Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂ-non-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

