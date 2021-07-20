Critical Survey: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apyx Medical and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Axonics has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Axonics.

Risk & Volatility

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $27.71 million 11.27 -$11.90 million ($0.57) -15.96 Axonics $111.54 million 22.24 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -40.01

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -47.35% -24.39% -20.86% Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77%

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Axonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

