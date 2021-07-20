Critical Contrast: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) versus Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Natus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Micron Solutions and Natus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.46 $1.15 million N/A N/A Natus Medical $415.68 million 1.97 -$16.61 million $0.39 61.62

Micron Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A Natus Medical -2.52% 4.28% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Micron Solutions and Natus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Natus Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Natus Medical beats Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing assessment, screening, and instrument fitting solutions; jaundice management products; brain injury products; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. Additionally, it offers NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; balance assessment systems to evaluate patients with balance disorders. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation for hearing and balance care professionals. It serves university medical centers, public and private hospitals, physician offices, clinics, research laboratories, and others. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

