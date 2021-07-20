Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

