Credits Price Reaches $0.0189 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Credits has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $325,074.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars.

