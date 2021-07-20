Credit Suisse AG Sells 80,947 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,947 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Epizyme worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 135.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

EPZM stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.27. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.