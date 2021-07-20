Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 111.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

