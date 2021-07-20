Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,866 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of MSG Networks worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 15.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

