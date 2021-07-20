Credit Suisse AG Has $942,000 Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Natus Medical worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $78,117.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

