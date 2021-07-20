Credit Suisse AG Has $1.04 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $176,208,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 743,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

