Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cactus by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cactus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

