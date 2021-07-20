Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEB. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEB opened at $3,895.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $4,199.99.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

