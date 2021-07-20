Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 391,104 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Moelis & Company worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

