Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 81,120 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,120 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.21% of Avantor worth $35,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.