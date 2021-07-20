Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 19,489 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Kaman makes up about 2.2% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Kaman worth $65,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kaman by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

