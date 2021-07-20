Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 1,894,207 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894,207 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.82% of BankUnited worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

NYSE BKU opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

