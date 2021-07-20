Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,709 shares during the period. Envista accounts for about 3.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $109,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,928,545.00. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 25,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $1,168,976.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,974 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,363. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.