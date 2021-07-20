Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $20.76 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,409 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 473,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

VG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62, a PEG ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

