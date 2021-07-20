Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,527 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 4.15% of Clearwater Paper worth $26,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 223.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $473.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

