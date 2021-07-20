Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lessened its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640,960 shares during the quarter. Cowen accounts for approximately 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Cowen worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Cowen stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 7,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $988,020.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,045. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COWN. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

