Cowen Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $90.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.01.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in WNS by 85.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in WNS by 13.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

