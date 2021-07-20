Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $36,599.16. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. 24,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

