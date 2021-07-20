Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 19,940 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. 11,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

