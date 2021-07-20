Cornerstone Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,490. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

