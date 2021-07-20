Cornerstone Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $7,347,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $45,119,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.32.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $556.44. 2,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,664. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 740.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.60 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

