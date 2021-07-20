Cornerstone Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.33. 7,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,732. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.