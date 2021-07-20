Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

