Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 30,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. Research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.