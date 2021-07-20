Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,066 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 185,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Stringer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

