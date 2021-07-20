Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold a total of 166,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,618 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

