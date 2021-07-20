Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

