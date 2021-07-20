Cooper Financial Group Has $456,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

