Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.05% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,025 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after buying an additional 162,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 206,819 shares during the last quarter.

QAI opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14.

