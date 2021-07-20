Contrasting Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATI Physical Therapy and Healthcare Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI Physical Therapy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Healthcare Services Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.38%. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group 6.00% 21.85% 13.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and Healthcare Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group $1.76 billion 1.29 $98.68 million $1.32 23.07

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATI Physical Therapy.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats ATI Physical Therapy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client's facility. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its services to approximately 3,000 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

