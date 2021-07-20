Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.66.

Shares of CLR opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.86. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946 in the last ninety days. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

