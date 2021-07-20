Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Director John Andrew Dorward Acquires 200,000 Shares

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Director John Andrew Dorward purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,110.

John Andrew Dorward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Andrew Dorward purchased 100,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John Andrew Dorward purchased 100,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

C stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. 24,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,466. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09. Contact Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

Contact Gold (CVE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Contact Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Contact Gold Company Profile

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 220 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 1,032 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

