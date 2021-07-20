Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

CFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.85. 25,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$85.38 million and a PE ratio of 15.04. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$46.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

