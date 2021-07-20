Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.57. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 20,255 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Concord Medical Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

