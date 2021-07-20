Conceal Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $8,424.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,288,431 coins and its circulating supply is 11,636,353 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

