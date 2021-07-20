Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce $67.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.42 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $59.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $283.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $299.63 million, with estimates ranging from $288.76 million to $306.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,884. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

