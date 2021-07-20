Comparing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 307.05 $4.31 million N/A N/A Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

