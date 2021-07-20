Comparing Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.01 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -31.80 Magnite $221.63 million 16.56 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -284.80

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -24.89% -28.80% -11.18% Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Momentive Global and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78

Magnite has a consensus target price of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Summary

Magnite beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc. provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Expert solutions offers a suite of pre-built market research software modules, such as ad and video creative, product concept, packaging and logo design, brand name, and messaging and claims analysis for customers to test product and marketing concepts; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

