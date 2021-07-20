Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFRUY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 287,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,469. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.01. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.