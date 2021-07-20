Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given a $57.55 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

CMCSA opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

