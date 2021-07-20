Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $24.18 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $852.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $5,823,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

