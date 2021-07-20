CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $363,448.51

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. CoinFi has a market cap of $363,448.51 and $69,721.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00735750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

